Lokra Battalion organises outreach programme

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Aug 22: Lokra Battalion, under the aegis of Headquarter 21 Sector Assam Rifles and headquarter inspector general of Assam Rifles (East) carried out the ESM outreach programme on Sunday, stated a press release.

A team from Lokra Battalion identified and felicitated six veterans and families of Assam Rifles veterans, who have showcased exemplary bravery during their service to the nation and have been awarded with gallantry awards. The team went to the homes of these bravehearts and interacted with them and their families and also presented a small token of gratitude for their service. The event was also utilised to reach out and interact with ESM residing in remote areas of Sonitpur district. This initiative by Lokra Battalion was highly appreciated by the ESM & locals of Lokra.