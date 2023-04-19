32 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, April 19, 2023
type here...

Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankaradeva Viswavidyalaya 5th Convocation On April 27

Assam
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, April 28: The fifth convocation of Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankaradeva Viswavidyalaya will be held on April 27 at Guwahati unit, Rupnagar.

- Advertisement -

Assam Governor and the visitor of the University Gulab Chand Kataria will grace the occasion as the chief guest.

The University will present honorary D.Litt. awards to two distinguished personalities for the first time. Eminent educationist, social worker Dr Achyuta Samanta and eminent educationist, writer and Sankaradev scholar Bhaba Prasad Chaliha respectively will receive the honour from the versity.

Prof Mrinal Kumar Borah, registrar of the versity, has informed that 22 PhD scholars, 14 M.Phil scholars and 452 undergraduate and postgraduate students will be awarded degrees during the convocation.

Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, minister of state for education and the ministry of external affairs, will attend the convocation as the guest of honour, a press note said, adding that the successful candidates can apply online for the convocation on or before the April 24 by visiting the university website www.mssv.ac.in.

- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

19 April, 2023 | ePaper

The Hills Times - 0