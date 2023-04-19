Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankaradeva Viswavidyalaya 5th Convocation On April 27

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, April 28: The fifth convocation of Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankaradeva Viswavidyalaya will be held on April 27 at Guwahati unit, Rupnagar.

Assam Governor and the visitor of the University Gulab Chand Kataria will grace the occasion as the chief guest.

The University will present honorary D.Litt. awards to two distinguished personalities for the first time. Eminent educationist, social worker Dr Achyuta Samanta and eminent educationist, writer and Sankaradev scholar Bhaba Prasad Chaliha respectively will receive the honour from the versity.

Prof Mrinal Kumar Borah, registrar of the versity, has informed that 22 PhD scholars, 14 M.Phil scholars and 452 undergraduate and postgraduate students will be awarded degrees during the convocation.

Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, minister of state for education and the ministry of external affairs, will attend the convocation as the guest of honour, a press note said, adding that the successful candidates can apply online for the convocation on or before the April 24 by visiting the university website www.mssv.ac.in.