Man arrested with huge contraband tablets at Nagaon

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Feb 14: Based on a secret input, Nagaon police led by inspector Manoj Rajbangshi, officer-in-charge of Nagaon PS in association with local VDP personnel carried out a raid at a house of one Rafikul Islam near Kadamtol area in the small town on Monday night.

During the drive, police arrested Rafikul Islam along with a huge cache of contraband drugs and other objectionable narcotic substances, sources said.

Sources from Nagaon police claimed that police immediately arrested Rafikul Islam and also seized over 3,013 numbers of contraband tablets and other bottles of cough syrup from his possession.