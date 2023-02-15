17 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, February 15, 2023
type here...

Man arrested with huge contraband tablets at Nagaon

Assam
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent
NAGAON, Feb 14: Based on a secret input, Nagaon police led by inspector Manoj Rajbangshi, officer-in-charge of Nagaon PS in association with local VDP personnel carried out a raid at a house of one Rafikul Islam near Kadamtol area in the small town on Monday night.
During the drive, police arrested Rafikul Islam along with a huge cache of contraband drugs and other objectionable narcotic substances, sources said.
Sources from Nagaon police claimed that police immediately arrested Rafikul Islam and also seized over 3,013 numbers of contraband tablets and other bottles of cough syrup from his possession.

- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Netanyahu launches contentious overhaul as thousands protest

The Hills Times - 0