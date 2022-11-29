Mangalsingh Narzary hospitalised

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Nov 28: Mangalsingh Narzary (65), father of martyr Sujit Narzary has been hospitalised due to heart stroke at Bongaigaon Lower Assam Hospital on Monday morning.

Notably, Narzary is a social activist and father of Sujit Narzary, first martyr of Bodoland Movement.

According to sources, Narzary suffered cardiac arrest on Monday morning around 6 am at his Bhatipara residence in Kokrajhar.

He was immediately rushed to Bongaigaon Lower Assam Hospital for better treatment. He is now undergoing treatment.

Chief executive member (CEM) of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), Pramod Boro visited Narzary to take stock of his health condition.

Boro met the doctors as well as the hospital authorities and asked for necessary medical services for early recovery of Narzary.

A delegation team of All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) led by its general secretary, Khanindra Basumatary rushed to the hospital and took stock about the health condition of Narzary.