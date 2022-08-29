Marwari Yuva Manch Organises Cyclothon In Hojai

HT Correspondent

HOJAI, Aug 28: In order to create mass awareness on sports and fitness on the occasion of National Sports Day, Marwari Yuva Manch, Hojai branch along with the others branches at their respective areas took out a cycle rally in Hojai. The rally kicked off in the morning from the heart of the town near the police point/ After passing through the major thoroughfares, the cycle rally culminated at Shri Laxminarayan Temple.

The rally was flagged off by Kamal Dutta, noted social worker; Ramesh Mundra, senior journalist and social worker; Dr. Himmat Singh Rathore, noted physician; Sunil Bhimsaria, general secretary, Marwari Panchayat; Ashok Kejriwal, general secretary, Assam Chamber of Commerce, Hojai district unit; Lalit Bora, social worker; Sumit Dutta, noted teacher. At the very outset, Navin Bhimsaria, president, Marwari Yuva Manch apprised everyone about the event and on the importance of cycling.

- Advertisement -

While informing this correspondent about the event, Ashish Agarwal, general secretary, MYM Hojai branch said, “This cycle rally is an initiative to promote cycling for a fit and healthy lifestyle. People from all walks of life marked their attendance in the rally. All the members of MYM, Hojai branch wholeheartedly supported us to make the event a success.”