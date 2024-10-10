Massive Drug Bust: Assam Rifles Seizes Rs 62 Crore Worth of Narcotics in Mizoram

HT Digital

Thursday, October 10: On October 8, the Assam Rifles launched a significant operation in Mizoram’s Champhai district, seizing a massive quantity of drugs valued at nearly Rs 62 crore and apprehending three individuals involved in drug trafficking. The operations took place along the sensitive Myanmar border, a known transit point for illegal drugs entering India.

According to sources from Assam Rifles, the first operation was initiated after receiving actionable intelligence about drug smuggling activities in the Zote area. During this operation, the troops successfully seized 284.43 grams of heroin, which is estimated to be worth approximately Rs 1.99 crore. One suspect was taken into custody at the scene, marking a notable success in the ongoing battle against drug trafficking.

In a second operation in the Melbuk area, Assam Rifles personnel made an even larger bust, seizing over two lakh methamphetamine tablets valued at an astonishing Rs 60 crore. This operation led to the arrest of two additional drug smugglers. The authorities revealed that the seized drugs, which included heroin and methamphetamine tablets, had been trafficked from Myanmar and were likely intended for distribution to other parts of India or even further abroad via southern Assam.

The crackdown on drugs comes amidst growing concerns about the rising prevalence of narcotics in the region. Mizoram has been identified as a major transit hub for drugs originating from Myanmar, which continues to pose a serious challenge to law enforcement agencies. The coordinated efforts of the Assam Rifles are part of a broader strategy to combat drug trafficking and ensure the safety of communities in the border areas.

In light of these developments, Mizoram’s Chief Secretary, Renu Sharma, convened the 8th Meeting of the State Level Narcotics Coordination Centre in Aizawl on Tuesday. During the meeting, she commended the dedication and hard work of law enforcement agencies in their fight against drug-related crimes. Sharma emphasized the importance of collaboration among all stakeholders involved in addressing this pressing issue and urged them to continue their collective efforts.

Inspector General of Police (Intelligence) Lalbiakthanga Khiangte, who also heads the Anti-Narcotics Task Force, provided insights into the current state of drug enforcement in Mizoram. He reported that from the beginning of the year up to August, drugs worth over Rs 1,797 crore have been confiscated in the state. A total of 640 cases have been registered, resulting in the arrest of approximately 870 individuals involved in drug-related activities.

These figures underscore the persistent challenges faced by law enforcement in combating the drug trade, which continues to thrive in the region despite ongoing efforts. The rise in drug trafficking not only threatens public health but also contributes to an increase in crime and instability within communities.

As authorities intensify their operations against drug traffickers, they are also calling for greater awareness and education among the public about the dangers of drug abuse. Community engagement and prevention efforts are seen as essential components in the fight against the narcotics epidemic.

With the recent seizures and arrests, the Assam Rifles and other law enforcement agencies are sending a strong message that they will not tolerate drug trafficking and are committed to eradicating this menace from the region. Continued vigilance and proactive measures will be crucial in sustaining the momentum against drug-related crimes and safeguarding the welfare of the community.