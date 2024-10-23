Meghalaya Police Busts Drug Racket, Seizes Heroin and Yaba Tablets

HT Digital

Wednesday, October 23: Meghalaya Police have made significant progress in their ongoing fight against drug trafficking, with a recent operation resulting in the arrest of two individuals suspected of narcotics peddling in the East Khasi Hills district. The operation, carried out by the Anti-Narcotic Task Force (ANTF) from the district, took place in the Mawryngkneng locality, leading to the seizure of a substantial quantity of illegal substances. The apprehended individuals have been identified as Mastak Ahmed Mazumder, aged 26, and Hanif Ahmed Laskar, aged 29.

- Advertisement -

The raid, which was carefully planned based on intelligence reports, yielded significant results, further highlighting the persistent threat posed by narcotics trade in Meghalaya. During the raid, the police successfully recovered five soap boxes containing a substance suspected to be heroin. Upon weighing the contraband, a total of 56.93 grams of heroin was seized from the suspects. In addition to the heroin, officers also found a plastic pouch containing 196 suspected Yaba tablets. These tablets, often associated with stimulant properties, weighed a total of 19.16 grams. The recovery of both heroin and Yaba tablets points to a concerning trend of various types of narcotics entering the region.

The police also seized other crucial items from the suspects during the operation. Among the items recovered were mobile phones and identification documents, which are expected to aid the ongoing investigation. These materials may provide valuable information about the drug network and other individuals involved in the narcotics trade in the region. Authorities are hopeful that further arrests and breakthroughs could follow as the investigation progresses.

The case has been registered at the Mawryngkneng Police Station under case number 30(10)2024. The accused have been charged under multiple sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, including Sections 21(b), 22(b), and 29. These sections relate to the possession, distribution, and trafficking of narcotics and psychotropic substances. The charges reflect the serious nature of the offense, and if convicted, the accused could face stringent legal consequences.

This successful operation is part of the broader efforts by Meghalaya Police to curb the growing drug menace in the state. Over the past few years, there has been an increase in drug-related crimes, with narcotics such as heroin, Yaba tablets, and other illegal substances being trafficked through the region. The geographical location of Meghalaya, with its proximity to international borders and neighboring states, makes it a vulnerable point for drug traffickers looking to move narcotics across borders. The police and other law enforcement agencies have been ramping up their efforts to crack down on these activities.

- Advertisement -

The ANTF has been instrumental in conducting several raids and operations across the state, targeting individuals and networks involved in drug trafficking. This recent bust in the East Khasi Hills is seen as another step in their ongoing mission to clean up the region and reduce the availability of illegal substances. The involvement of younger individuals in narcotics peddling is a worrying trend, and authorities are calling for increased awareness and vigilance within communities to tackle the issue of drug abuse and trafficking at its roots.

Local residents and leaders have praised the efforts of the Meghalaya Police for their swift action and successful apprehension of the suspects. Community leaders are urging greater cooperation between law enforcement and the public to help identify and report suspicious activities that could be linked to drug trafficking. Public participation in these efforts is seen as crucial to the long-term success of reducing narcotics-related crimes in the region.

The arrest of the two suspected peddlers in Mawryngkneng and the seizure of a significant amount of heroin and Yaba tablets sends a strong message to those involved in the illegal narcotics trade. Meghalaya Police, through the ANTF, continue to demonstrate their commitment to protecting the state from the damaging effects of drug trafficking. As the investigation into the recent arrests continues, further developments are expected, with law enforcement agencies determined to trace the wider network and prevent the proliferation of narcotics in the region.