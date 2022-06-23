Massive erosion erodes bighas of agricultural land in Saraka Baligaon

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, June 22: After lashing bighas of standing crops like arum, sugarcane and other green leafy vegetables in Saraka Baligaon, Sarakahat, Saraka Niraiati, Konch Gaon, etc., in Sonitpur district due to the incessant rain during the last couple of weeks, now River Gabharu is causing massive erosion in the area posing a serious threat to acres of agricultural land owned by hundreds of agrarian people of the greater area.

It is to be mentioned here that people of these areas have been practicing agricultural activities over the years and have been producing a variety of crops and agriculture is their only means of livelihood. But the flood and erosion caused by the river has led many poor agrarian families to lose their homes and hearth for many years. However, amidst this perennial problem, people of this belt have also practiced beneficial cultivation like watermelon, arum, sugarcane, pumpkin, potato along with other leafy green vegetables turning a huge silted land into green lush fields generating a good source of income. But the ongoing post-flood erosion problem in the area is posing a serious threat to them. People of the area are urging for immediate proper measures from the government and department concerned.