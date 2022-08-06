29 C
Guwahati
Saturday, August 6, 2022
Massive fire breaks out in Jorhat

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent
JORHAT, Aug 5: A massive fire broke out in a house at the crowded Kachariporiya Namghar locality beside the AT Road near the Bhogdoi river on Thursday afternoon.
The house in which three brothers, Deepak, Pankaj and Bijay Sahu resided was gutted by fire. The blaze which threatened to engulf the adjacent commercial and residential area, including the Kachariporiya LP School, was brought under control by several fire tenders with local people of the area coming out to bring out whatever items which could be saved.
The exact cause of the fire is not yet known.

