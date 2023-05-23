Massive participation by students in rhino awareness programmes enthuses conservation efforts



HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 22: In order to inculcate a sense of love and aspiration to conserve the state animal of Assam, one-horned Indian rhinoceros, in young minds, Aaranyak has started a flagship awareness generation programme – ‘Rhino goes to School’ which is supported by UK-based David Shepherd Wildlife Foundation (DSWF) that focuses on enlightening young students about the magnificence of the greater one-horned rhino so that they realise the immense ecological value of this ancient animals that has enriched our land.

The programme attracted participation of total 1590 students from various schools in Kaziranga landscape in Assam in three ‘Rhino goes to school’ programmes so far in the month of May.

- Advertisement -

The programme is executed in such an interactive way that school children are told through audio and visual modes about the importance of the one-horned rhinoceros in our ecosystem besides its different characters, suitable habitats.

One ‘Rhino goes to School’ programme was organised by Aaranyak in Soraibahi High School, on May 8. The programme which was participated by 560 students was marked by A/V presentations on rhino, talk about local flora and fauna, interaction and open quiz.

Aaranyak’s official Arif Hussain was the resource person in the programme that was graced by Paguram Pegu, headmaster of the School, Babuli Hazarika, ex-honorary wildlife warden, Khirud Saikia, member of Aaranyak and other teachers of the school.

On the same day, another ‘Rhino goes to School’ (RGTS) programme was organised by Aaranyak in Madhya Tribal Higher Secondary School, Gohpur where 680 students were in the audience and interacted with the resource person with their queries on the one-horned rhino.

- Advertisement -

Three-hundred fifty students participated in another ‘Rhino goes to School’ programme on May 9 that was held in Kolongpur High School, Gohpur.

The overwhelming participation by students in the three back-to-back programmes this month meant for facilitating long-term conservation of the one-horned India rhinoceros through involvement of the future generation in the society is construed as an encouraging sign by conservation experts in Aaranyak given that mass people are the key stakeholder in wildlife conservation efforts.