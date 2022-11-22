Massive plantation and cleanliness drive in Sivasagar Health dept

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Nov 21: The Sivasagar joint director of health carried out a massive plantation and cleanliness drive in the office premises on Sunday as a part of the 400th birth anniversary celebration of Lachit Borphukan.

Joint director, Health, Dr Bhupendra Kumar Das delivered a speech and planted the first sapling which was followed by other doctors, nurses, paramedics, and staff members participating in the plantation and cleanliness drive. District TB officer, Dr Udayaditya Rajkonwar and his staff were also present on the occasion.

On the occasion of the 400th birth anniversary celebration of Mahabir Lachit Borphukan, special health programmes have been undertaken by the Health department like blood donation camps, pre and post-natal care camps for pregnant women, child care camps, free health examination camps, nutritional camps and free diagnosis cams for TB and other venereal and contagious diseases.

Dr Mandira Baruah, ADC, Sivasagar, has appreciated the massive participation of the Health department offers and others in the programme.