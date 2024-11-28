Mastermind behind Dharamtul truck hijacking arrested

HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, Nov 27: The main mastermind behind the Dharamtul truck hijacking incident, Iman Ali, was finally caught in the police’s net on Wednesday. Iman Ali, who hijacked a truck on the National Highway at Dharamtul one month ago, raised eyebrows across the district.

A month after the hijacking incident, Morigaon police were able to arrest the hijacker, Iman Ali, in a joint operation launched with the Kerala police on Tuesday night. The accused, Iman Ali, is a resident of Naramari.

Iman Ali hijacked a truck loaded with goods worth Rs 2 crore, which was en route from Guwahati to Silchar via the 36th National Highway under Dharamtul Police Station. After launching a search operation, the police recovered the truck along with electronic devices, a laptop, CCTV equipment, and other items from the house of Mannas Ali of Barthal, Doloigaon, under Moirabari Police Station.

The police received information about the absconding mastermind, Iman Ali, after arresting a few individuals involved in the incident.