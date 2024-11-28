16 C
Guwahati
Thursday, November 28, 2024
type here...

Mastermind behind Dharamtul truck hijacking arrested

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
Representational Image
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, Nov 27: The main mastermind behind the Dharamtul truck hijacking incident, Iman Ali, was finally caught in the police’s net on Wednesday. Iman Ali, who hijacked a truck on the National Highway at Dharamtul one month ago, raised eyebrows across the district. 

- Advertisement -

A month after the hijacking incident, Morigaon police were able to arrest the hijacker, Iman Ali, in a joint operation launched with the Kerala police on Tuesday night. The accused, Iman Ali, is a resident of Naramari. 

Related Posts:

Iman Ali hijacked a truck loaded with goods worth Rs 2 crore, which was en route from Guwahati to Silchar via the 36th National Highway under Dharamtul Police Station. After launching a search operation, the police recovered the truck along with electronic devices, a laptop, CCTV equipment, and other items from the house of Mannas Ali of Barthal, Doloigaon, under Moirabari Police Station. 

The police received information about the absconding mastermind, Iman Ali, after arresting a few individuals involved in the incident.

Best Places to Visit in Himachal Pradesh for Honeymoon in Winter
Best Places to Visit in Himachal Pradesh for Honeymoon in Winter
Ananya Panday’s Dapper Style File is a New Definition of Modern Chic
Ananya Panday’s Dapper Style File is a New Definition of Modern Chic
7 Instagram-Worthy Winter Destinations In Arunachal Pradesh
7 Instagram-Worthy Winter Destinations In Arunachal Pradesh
10 Beautiful Lakes In Northeast India To Visit In November And December
10 Beautiful Lakes In Northeast India To Visit In November And December
7 Places In India To See Cherry Blossom
7 Places In India To See Cherry Blossom

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Arunachal Guv urges people to donate blood

The Hills Times -
Best Places to Visit in Himachal Pradesh for Honeymoon in Winter Ananya Panday’s Dapper Style File is a New Definition of Modern Chic 7 Instagram-Worthy Winter Destinations In Arunachal Pradesh 10 Beautiful Lakes In Northeast India To Visit In November And December 7 Places In India To See Cherry Blossom