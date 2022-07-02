MAX Cement flags off flood relief material for 1000 families of Silchar

- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 1: Max Cement, one of the premier cement brands of the region has recently flagged of trucks loaded with relief items including food items and other essentials for 1000 flood affected families of Silchar in Barak Valley of Assam.

Keeping in mind the devastating flood situation in Barak Valley where the entire town of Silchar has been submerged under water, Max Cement came up with the initiative of transporting food and other relief materials from their office premise in Guwahati.

The food and other essential materials have been handed over to the district administration of Barak Valley and it will be distributed to the 1000 flood affected families of the regions.

Commenting on the transportation of food and other essentials, Vineet Agarwal, vice-chairman & managing director stated, “Max Cement is always committed to serve the people of this region at the times of need. We have initiated the distribution of food and other essential materials for the flood-affected people of Barak Valley which is one of the worst affected areas during the recent natural calamity.”

Speaking on this occasion, Prakash Agarwal, executive director, Max Cement said that we appeal to each and every citizen of our nation to come forward and extend their support for the flood victims of the region by contributing in whatever forms they can.

In Silchar town, which has been submerged for over a week, efforts are underway to provide relief in various areas where the administration is yet to reach, by air dropping essentials. As per Assam State Disaster Management (ASDMA), more than 2 lakh people have been affected by flood in Barak Valley alone.