May Day observed in Sivasagar



HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, May 1: Along with the rest of the world, the 134th International Workers Day or May Day was celebrated by several organisations in Sivasagar. Bharatiya Janata Majdur Trade Union Congress (BJMTUC), Sivasagar unit distributed food packets to poor workers in a function held in JP Agarwala Path on the occasion. Samiran Hazarika, Sunil Singha, president and secretary of the BJMTUC, and several other BJP leaders took part in the function. Alok Sangha and Indian Patriotic Federation Socialist observed the day in Nikunjalata LP School in Amolapatty. The meeting held on the occasion was presided over by Ratnamoni Sarma and was addressed by Jyoti Dutta, Pranjal Rajguru, writer Samsul Barik, reporter MI Bora, Mustakur Rahman, Hyder Hussain, Sashilal Baruah, and Hema Kakoty. Transport Workers Union observed the day in the ASTC campus through a simple function.

INTUC, Sivasagar district unit also observed the day in Sivasagar Girls’ College and the meeting held on the occasion was presided over by workers’ leader Muhibul Haque. It was attended among others by Prabin Baruah, Purnakanta Buragohain, advocate Bidyut Bikash Gogoi, former president of the ONGC STSC Employees Association Punaram Mili, journalists – Anamuddin Ahmed, Khalillur Rahman Hazarika, Manoj Gogoi, and ATASU’s working president Basanta Gogoi. Anamuddin Ahmed in his speech said that the most important thing in today’s industrial era is the unity of all labouring people and workers. Earlier, a cultural procession was also taken out

