Meetings of governing body, Academic Council meetings of Pragjyotishpur University held

HT Bureau

Guwahati, April 28: The Pragjyotishpur University has organised the eighth meeting of the governing body followed by the second meeting of its Academic Council in Guwahati.

- Advertisement -

Esteemed members of the university spoke on matters concerning the institution’s growth and development. While the governing body’s meeting was held on April 26, meeting of the Academic Council was held on Saturday.

Proceedings on April 26 began with a Vaastu Pujan ceremony at the university’s main campus in Hajongbari.

The governing body meeting thereafter commenced with a confirmation of the proceedings of its previous meeting that was held on December 17 last year. The university’s registrar, Jogesh Kakati presented an institutional progress report, providing insights into both the institution’s accomplishments so far and the challenges ahead. A discussion on the presentation followed. Later, Monami Deka, faculty of economics delivered a presentation on the university’s unique strengths and contributions, sparking a constructive dialogue on leveraging these attributes for academic excellence and institutional distinction.

Administrative matters crucial to the university’s efficient functioning were discussed during the meeting that was led by the chancellor of the university, Pradeep Kumar Joshi. Decisions, too, were made regarding the approval of a scholarship module, approval for recruitment to various key positions, formation of a statute preparation committee and establishment of standard operating procedures (SoPs) for procurement processes. During the meeting, the fee structure for the next academic session and introduction of a new diploma course were approved.

- Advertisement -

The second meeting of the Academic Council of Pragjyotishpur University was convened with purpose. Following the presentation of the institutional progress report by the registrar and the vice-chancellor of the university, Smriti Kumar Sinha presented the academic plan for the academic session 2024–25. This presentation was followed by discussions and suggestions.