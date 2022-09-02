27 C
Meghalaya On High Alert Over ‘Jihadi Movement’: DGP LR Bishnoi

SHILLONG, Sept 1: The police in Meghalaya are on high alert and keeping a close watch in the areas near the Bangladesh border, DGP LR Bishnoi said on Thursday.

Talking to reporters, Bishnoi said the police have received inputs about possible movements of “jihadis” along the border.

“After receiving inputs about jihadis, we are on alert, especially in areas of importance along the Bangladesh border, over their likely movement,” he said on the sidelines of a programme.

Bishnoi flagged off a motorcycle rally of the BSF from Shillong to Delhi to mark 75 years of India’s Independence.

 

After covering seven states — Meghalaya, Assam, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, UP and Delhi, the rally will conclude on September 16.

 

Thirty riders – 15 of BSF Janbaz (Men’s Motorcycle team) and 15 of BSF Seema Bhavani (Women’s Motorcycle team) – are en route to Delhi, a BSF spokesperson said. (PTI)

 

