Minister Hazarika meets flood-affected Khowang residents, assures relief

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 23: Assam Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika met the residents of Khowang who have been affected by floods and erosion caused by the Buridihing River, a press release said on Monday.

During the meeting, the Minister discussed the ongoing efforts by the Dibrugarh division of the Water Resources Department to address the flood and erosion problems in the area.

Meanwhile, taking to the micro-blogging site X, Hazarika stated, “Held a meeting with the flood hit people of Khowang and discussed about the works of Dibrugarh division of Water Resources Department in solving the flood & erosion caused by Buridihing river at the area.”

Hazarika also assured the people that the government is committed to resolving these issues in a phased manner.

Additionally, he highlighted various welfare schemes being implemented by the Government of Assam to support the affected communities.

“Assured the people to resolve the issues in a phased wise manner also spoke about various welfare schemes being taken by Government of Assam”, Hazarika added.

Union Minister Kumaraswamy visits Assam to assess industrial development

The Hills Times -
6 Best Tiger Safari Destinations In India 9 Healthy Breakfast Options That Will Keep You Energized All Day 8 Lesser-Known Destinations To Visit In Northeast India Top 10 Fastest Birds In The World How To Drink Alcohol To Minimize It’s Side Effects