Minister Jogen Mohan inaugurates Adarsha Vidyalay at Jamugurihat

HT Correspondent

- Advertisement -

BISWANATH CHARIALI, June 19: Jogen Mohan, the minister for revenue & disaster management, mines & minerals, etc., of the state government, inaugurated the Adarsha Vidyalay in Jamugurihat on Monday. The inauguration is part of the state government’s initiative to establish English medium model schools with CBSE curriculum in collaboration with the newly formed Adarsha Vidyalay Sangathan across the state.

During the inauguration of Adarsha Vidyalaya, Jamugurihat, Minister Mohan highlighted the objectives of setting up these model schools in the state. He emphasized that the Adarsha Vidyalayas will contribute to enhancing the quality of education in the state in the future. Minister Mohan also addressed the issue of land reform policies undertaken by the government and appealed to the public not to engage in corrupt practices by offering bribes to middlemen. The state government has launched Basundhara .2 to address various land-related issues, and the implementation of e-stamp papers is expected to be enforced within two months.

The inaugural session was attended by Padma Hazarika, MLA of Sootea LAC, Pallab Lochan Das, MP of Tezpur HPC, Deva Kumar Mishra, Deputy Commissioner of Sonitpur, Karabi Saikia, CEO of Sonitpur, and other dignitaries.