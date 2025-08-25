Minister Piyush Hazarika visits erosion-hit Kokradanga

HT Correspondent

DHUBRI, Aug 24: Cabinet minister Piyush Hazarika on Sunday visited the erosion-hit Kokradanga area along the Indo-Bangladesh border in South Salmara-Mankachar district and conducted a boat ride to inspect the massive erosion caused by the Brahmaputra.

The minister travelled from Dhubri by speedboat to assess the 400-metre stretch of severely eroded riverbank that has posed a major threat to residential and agricultural land.

He inspected the emergency anti-erosion works undertaken by the Water Resources Department and interacted with local residents to hear their concerns.

Responding to their appeal for long-term measures, Hazarika assured that strong and permanent preventive works would be implemented along a 500-metre stretch.

He directed the department to begin work immediately using Geo Mega Tubes for riverbank protection.

“We understand the urgency of this matter and the fear it has caused among the people. The government is committed to providing a lasting solution,” the minister said.

The inspection was attended by MLA Aminul Islam, the Deputy Commissioners of Dhubri and South Salmara-Mankachar, and BJP district presidents Ranjit Kumar Ray and Ranjit Kumar Saha.

Residents of Kokradanga expressed hope that the government’s commitment and the introduction of modern technology would bring permanent relief from the recurring erosion problem.