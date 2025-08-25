25 C
Guwahati
Monday, August 25, 2025
type here...

Minister Piyush Hazarika visits erosion-hit Kokradanga

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

DHUBRI, Aug 24: Cabinet minister Piyush Hazarika on Sunday visited the erosion-hit Kokradanga area along the Indo-Bangladesh border in South Salmara-Mankachar district and conducted a boat ride to inspect the massive erosion caused by the Brahmaputra.

- Advertisement -

The minister travelled from Dhubri by speedboat to assess the 400-metre stretch of severely eroded riverbank that has posed a major threat to residential and agricultural land.

Related Posts:

He inspected the emergency anti-erosion works undertaken by the Water Resources Department and interacted with local residents to hear their concerns.

Responding to their appeal for long-term measures, Hazarika assured that strong and permanent preventive works would be implemented along a 500-metre stretch.

He directed the department to begin work immediately using Geo Mega Tubes for riverbank protection.

- Advertisement -

“We understand the urgency of this matter and the fear it has caused among the people. The government is committed to providing a lasting solution,” the minister said.

The inspection was attended by MLA Aminul Islam, the Deputy Commissioners of Dhubri and South Salmara-Mankachar, and BJP district presidents Ranjit Kumar Ray and Ranjit Kumar Saha.

Residents of Kokradanga expressed hope that the government’s commitment and the introduction of modern technology would bring permanent relief from the recurring erosion problem.

South Indian Breakfasts Beyond Idli And Dosa
South Indian Breakfasts Beyond Idli And Dosa
Top Tourist Destinations In Kerala
Top Tourist Destinations In Kerala
10 Most Beautiful Women in the World
10 Most Beautiful Women in the World
7 Destinations To Planning A South India Getaway With Family
7 Destinations To Planning A South India Getaway With Family
10 Rare Animals Found in the Indian Ocean
10 Rare Animals Found in the Indian Ocean

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

25 August, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
South Indian Breakfasts Beyond Idli And Dosa Top Tourist Destinations In Kerala 10 Most Beautiful Women in the World 7 Destinations To Planning A South India Getaway With Family 10 Rare Animals Found in the Indian Ocean