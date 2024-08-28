31 C
‘Miyas Not Allowed to Take Over Assam’: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

HT Digital

August 28, Wednesday: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made a bold statement in the state assembly, asserting that ‘Miyas’—a term often used to refer to Bengali-speaking Muslims—would not be allowed to “take over Assam.” The CM’s remarks have stirred significant debate, with discussions centering around the sensitive issue of illegal immigration in the state.

During his speech, Sarma emphasized the need to protect Assam’s cultural identity and warned against any attempts to alter the state’s demographic balance. His comments have sparked reactions across the political spectrum, with some leaders supporting his stance while others criticize it as divisive.

The issue of illegal immigration has long been a contentious topic in Assam, and the CM’s statement has reignited discussions on the state’s approach to addressing this complex challenge.

