MLA Mazibur raises concern over poor results

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent
DALGAON, Nov 28: MLA Mazibur Rahman inaugurated a girls’ hostel at Bechimari on Monday.
Speaking at the inauguration of the newly constructed hostel, the Dalgaon legislator Mazibur Rahman expressed his concern over the poor results of matriculation examination in the constituency and urged the teachers to focus on improving the results.
The opening ceremony was chaired by circle officer Sameer Chaudhury and was attended by Zila Parishad Member Rafiqul Islam, principal Samsul Hoque, OC Manuranjan Gogoi and, SMDC president Habibur Rahman and many others.

