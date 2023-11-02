Modi govt invested Rs 4 trillion in Northeast India since 2014: Sarbananda  Sonowal

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 1: The Union minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday said that the Prime Minister-led BJP government invested Rs 4 trillion in Northeast India since 2014, said an official statement.

He said this while participating in a campaign the BJP in Lunglei town of Mizoram for the upcoming assembly elections in the state. The senior leader of BJP was campaigning for the party candidates of Lunglei West and Lunglei South assembly constituencies.

“Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, the Northeast India has made tremendous stride towards progress and development. Since 2014, after Modi ji became leader of our country, the central government has invested ₹4 trillion to develop capacity in the region and become the economic growth engine of India,” the union minister said while addressing the people of Lunglei.

“We, the people of northeast, are no longer ignored by the central government, unlike the Congress governments of the past. Modi ji visited the Northeast more than 60 times since becoming prime minister of India, which is far beyond than any other Prime Ministers. Mizoram, the beautiful state of India, has an opportunity to explore growth and development by voting BJP to power and experience the development led governance as is witnessed in other states,” he added.

He further said that Modi’s special focus on building infrastructure has made a tremendous growth proposition for the region to act as a springboard of development.

“Mizoram stands to gain tremendously with the newly opened Sittwe Port which is part of the Kaladan Multi Modal Transit Transport project. Mizoram is poised to become the conduit for the new age of progress and development for the region,” Sonowal said.

Adding further, the union minister, said, “To all my beautiful people of Mizoram, I salute you. Your exemplary performance in sports has made our country proud. There is a huge potential to hone and incubate the sporting talent of Mizoram and allow the youth of the state to become part of India’s stride towards an Atmanirbhar Bharat. With your support, the BJP led government will create an ecosystem for the youth of the state to also explore opportunities for economic cooperation from the two international neighbours of Mizoram.”

The union minister Sarbananda Sonowal was campaigning for the candidates R Lalbiaktluangi, contesting from Lunglei West assembly constituency and T Biaksailova, contesting from Lunglei South assembly constituency.