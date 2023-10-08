MoI organises photo exhibition in Sibsagar College 

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Oct 7: The Central Bureau of Communication has organised

a 3-day photo exhibition on 9 Years of Seva, Sushasan and Garib Kalyan

and Swachhata Hi Seva at Sibsagar College, Joysagar, Sivasagar the

inaugural session of which was held on Saturday.

Jane Namchu, ADG, NE Zone, ministry of I & B delivered the inaugural

address to the audience and visitors at the photo exhibition on 9 Years

of Seva, Sushashan and Garib Kalyan and Swachhata hi Seva at Sibsagar

College, Joysagar, Sivasagar.

Asif Sarwar Alim Bora, district agriculture officer spoke about different

flagship schemes and programmes at the Photo Exhibition Programme

on 9 Years of Seva, Sushashan and Garib Kalyan and Swachhata hi Seva

at Sibsagar College.

Dr Prafulla Chandra Kalita, principal, Sibsagar College, spoke about the

development in 9 Years of Seva, Sushashan and Garib Kalyan and

Swachhata hi Seva at Joysagar, Sivasagar.

The main objective of the event is to spread awareness among the

people on different flagship programmes and schemes of the Union

Ministry.

Dignitaries present in the inaugural function were, Commandant, Lalit

Kumar Verma , CRPF- 143 BN, Sivasagar,

Asif Sarwar Alim Bora, district agriculture officer, Rajen Phukan ,

executive engineer, PHE Department, Kalyani Barua, vice principal, Sibsagar College