MoI organises photo exhibition in Sibsagar College 

HT Correspondent
SIVASAGAR, Oct 7: The Central Bureau of Communication has organised
a 3-day photo exhibition on 9 Years of Seva, Sushasan and Garib Kalyan
and Swachhata Hi Seva at Sibsagar College, Joysagar, Sivasagar the
inaugural session of which was held on Saturday.
Jane Namchu, ADG, NE Zone, ministry of I & B delivered the inaugural
address to the audience and visitors at the photo exhibition on 9 Years
of Seva, Sushashan and Garib Kalyan and Swachhata hi Seva at Sibsagar
College, Joysagar, Sivasagar.
Asif Sarwar Alim Bora, district agriculture officer spoke about different
flagship schemes and programmes at the Photo Exhibition Programme
on 9 Years of Seva, Sushashan and Garib Kalyan and Swachhata hi Seva
at Sibsagar College.
Dr Prafulla Chandra Kalita, principal, Sibsagar College, spoke about the
development in 9 Years of Seva, Sushashan and Garib Kalyan and
Swachhata hi Seva at Joysagar, Sivasagar.
The main objective of the event is to spread awareness among the
people on different flagship programmes and schemes of the Union
Ministry.
Dignitaries present in the inaugural function were, Commandant, Lalit
Kumar Verma , CRPF- 143 BN, Sivasagar,
Asif Sarwar Alim Bora, district agriculture officer, Rajen Phukan ,
executive engineer, PHE Department, Kalyani Barua, vice principal, Sibsagar College
HT Correspondent