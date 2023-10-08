26 C
Guwahati
Sunday, October 8, 2023
type here...

MoI organises photo exhibition in Sibsagar College 

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent
SIVASAGAR, Oct 7: The Central Bureau of Communication has organised
a 3-day photo exhibition on 9 Years of Seva, Sushasan and Garib Kalyan
and Swachhata Hi Seva at Sibsagar College, Joysagar, Sivasagar the
inaugural session of which was held on Saturday.
Jane Namchu, ADG, NE Zone, ministry of I &amp; B delivered the inaugural
address to the audience and visitors at the photo exhibition on 9 Years
of Seva, Sushashan and Garib Kalyan and Swachhata hi Seva at Sibsagar
College, Joysagar, Sivasagar.
Asif Sarwar Alim Bora, district agriculture officer spoke about different
flagship schemes and programmes at the Photo Exhibition Programme
on 9 Years of Seva, Sushashan and Garib Kalyan and Swachhata hi Seva
at Sibsagar College.
Dr Prafulla Chandra Kalita, principal, Sibsagar College, spoke about the
development in 9 Years of Seva, Sushashan and Garib Kalyan and
Swachhata hi Seva at Joysagar, Sivasagar.
The main objective of the event is to spread awareness among the
people on different flagship programmes and schemes of the Union
Ministry.
Dignitaries present in the inaugural function were, Commandant, Lalit
Kumar Verma , CRPF- 143 BN, Sivasagar,
Asif Sarwar Alim Bora, district agriculture officer, Rajen Phukan ,
executive engineer, PHE Department, Kalyani Barua, vice principal, Sibsagar College

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

USTM Freshers Social 2023 concludes

The Hills Times - 0