Morigaon Agriculture Dept. Hosts Two-Day Farmer-Scientist Meet to Boost Awareness and Technical Training

Morigaon , Sept 04: Morigaon District Agriculture Department in collaboration with CSS_ Agricultural Technology Management Agency, Morigaon (ATMA) ,has organized a two day awareness programme on ‘ Farmer-Scientist meet and Interaction session’ at its training hall today.With an aim to aware farmers’ about agriculture and its allied services and imparted about various departmental facilities issued by govt.alongwith providing technical training on the same the programme held here.

The program was inaugurated by District Agriculture Officer Tapan Kumar Brahma. On the first day of the exchange of views on agriculture sector, pests in paddy fields, stock and disease management, scientific duck farming and disease and nutrition management, various facilities implemented under the Self Scheme. The event was attended by Dr. Navadeep Saikia and Dr. Subhash Kalita, scientists of Morigaon Agricultural Science Center as resource persons.

The event was also attended by the Animal Husbandry Department, Fisheries Department and Sericulture Department. The first day of the exchange of views with District Nodal Officer Musahid Faruki was attended by District Animal Husbandry Officer Dr Baladitta Konwar, Sericulture Asst. Director Sujiata Kalita, Senior Agricultural Development Officer Padum Bora, Self Deputy Project Director Hiramani Das, Agriculture Development Officers and concerned officers.