27.1 C
Guwahati
Friday, September 5, 2025
type here...

Morigaon Agriculture Dept. Hosts Two-Day Farmer-Scientist Meet to Boost Awareness and Technical Training

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT, Digital

Morigaon , Sept 04:  Morigaon District Agriculture Department in collaboration with CSS_ Agricultural Technology Management Agency, Morigaon  (ATMA) ,has organized a two day  awareness  programme on ‘ Farmer-Scientist meet and Interaction session’ at its training hall today.With an aim to aware farmers’ about agriculture and its allied services and  imparted about various departmental facilities issued  by govt.alongwith  providing  technical   training on the same the programme held here.

- Advertisement -

The program was inaugurated by District Agriculture Officer Tapan Kumar Brahma.  On the first day of the exchange of views on agriculture sector, pests in paddy fields, stock and disease management, scientific duck farming and disease and nutrition management, various facilities implemented under the Self Scheme. The event was attended by Dr. Navadeep Saikia and Dr. Subhash Kalita, scientists of Morigaon Agricultural Science Center as resource persons.

Related Posts:

The event was also attended by the Animal Husbandry Department, Fisheries Department and Sericulture  Department. The first day of the exchange of views with District Nodal Officer Musahid Faruki was attended by  District Animal Husbandry Officer Dr Baladitta Konwar, Sericulture Asst. Director  Sujiata Kalita, Senior Agricultural Development Officer Padum Bora, Self Deputy Project Director Hiramani Das, Agriculture Development Officers and concerned officers.

View all stories
8 Foods That Seem Healthy But Really Aren’t
8 Foods That Seem Healthy But Really Aren’t
Onam 2025: 7 Traditional Sadhya Dishes You Must Try
Onam 2025: 7 Traditional Sadhya Dishes You Must Try
10 Indian Islands That Feel Like a Foreign Getaway
10 Indian Islands That Feel Like a Foreign Getaway
6 Hill Stations in South India That Shine After the Monsoons
6 Hill Stations in South India That Shine After the Monsoons
The 10 Largest Lakes in the World
The 10 Largest Lakes in the World

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

05 September, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
8 Foods That Seem Healthy But Really Aren’t Onam 2025: 7 Traditional Sadhya Dishes You Must Try 10 Indian Islands That Feel Like a Foreign Getaway 6 Hill Stations in South India That Shine After the Monsoons The 10 Largest Lakes in the World