Morigaon district admin to celebrate Lachit Divas

Assam
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent
MORIGAON, Nov 17: Morigaon district administration has geared up to celebrate the 400th birth anniversary of the legendary Ahom army general Lachit Borphukan, with a seven day-long programme from November 18 to November 25 in the district.
A press meet in keeping with the celebration of the 400th birth anniversary of the great legend of Assam, Lachit Barphukan was organised by the deputy commissioner Devashish Sarma who briefed the media persons in presence of CEO KC Pegu, superintendent of police Hemanta Kr Das, ADC Arundhuti Nipun Narah.

