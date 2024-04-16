Morigaon district administration conducts voters’ awareness campaign

HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, April 15: In a bid to enhance voter awareness and participation, the Morigaon district administratiom has undertaken a series of impactful activities under the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) initiative.

Chunav Pathshalas have initiated in model polling stations in the district. The celebrations of the “Chunav ka Parv” have commenced with the inauguration of Chunav Pathshalas (Phase I) in model polling stations across the district. These Pathshalas serve as hubs for various educational activities aimed at empowering voters. The Pathshalas feature a multitude of activities, including a plantation drive under the SVEEP GREEN-529 initiative, special speeches by Matdada Prashikshaks, open quiz contests, extempore speech contests and cultural performances by voters.

Winners were honoured with certificates of appreciation, alongside certificates for the Prashikshaks. The signature campaign “Amar Vote, Amulya Vote” underscores the importance of each vote. Special attention was being directed towards different voter demographics, including persons with disabilities (PWD), young voters, tribal, and border area voters.

In a unique collaboration, the SVEEP Cell of Morigaon has partnered with the Jagiroad College, the first and only college in the Northeast with a dedicated department of acting to raise awareness through street and stage plays.

Additionally, a new Facebook series titled ‘Amulya Kokaideur Nirvachani Vidhan and Nirvachani Bihu’ has been launched, featuring informative posts answering voter queries and witty lines inspired by Bihu songs. Efforts to raise awareness extend to the ‘World Consumer Day’, with shop owners playing a pivotal role in disseminating information. Recognizing the importance of youth engagement, initiatives were being designed to raise awareness among children, ensuring that they are well-informed about the electoral process and their role as future voters.