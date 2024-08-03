Morigaon teacher recruitment fraud case resurfaces

HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, Aug 2: The then district elementary education officer (DEEO) of Morigaon district, Abdul Rezzak, filed a serious complaint with the Dispur Police Station challenging the recruitment of 29 teachers in Morigaon under allegations of severe fraud in 2017. The complaint, registered under sections 406/468-34 and case no 321/17 at Dispur PS, Guwahati, was promptly referred to Morigaon PS as it falls under Morigaon district jurisdiction. Following this, Morigaon PS registered the case under no 467/17 and initiated an investigation.

Abdul Rezzak, the complainant, also submitted a writ petition stating that several teachers were recruited under the guise of “drop posts” between 1996 and 2000, allegedly under the leadership of an employee of the district elementary education officer, Morigaon. Despite this, Abdul Rezzak took a strong stance against the recruitment and ordered an investigation. The teachers were appointed in various parts of the district after the education officer was transferred to the Directorate of Education office in Kahilipara.

The teachers in question were identified as Mainul Haque Chowdhury, Giasuddin Ahmed, Farida Ahmed, Abdul Sajid Chowdhury, Rajauddin, Mainul Haque, Faridus Ahmed, Sajaluddin Ahmed, Maharuddin Ahmed, Rabul Huda, Bikash Barua, Barnali Barua, Syeda Hussain, Ullada Akhtar Khannam, Syeda Akhtar, Abdul Razak Mulla, Abdul Ahmed, Shafiqul Islam, Pratibha Deuri, Khaded Ahmed, Rajendra Kumar Deka, Govind Dekarja, Harun-ul-Rashid Akanda, Dipti Kaur, Samiran Shaikia, Pratibha Das, Manna Deka, and Jyosnara Khanam. The investigation team also discovered that one teacher had falsified educational qualifications. The investigation report was submitted to Morigaon court.

On May 29, 2019, the court dismissed the petition, expressing dissatisfaction with the investigation report submitted by Morigaon PS and ordered the investigating officer to register a criminal case against the accused. The investigating officer appealed to the court on October 28, 2023. The court heard both parties and ordered an inquiry on June 14, 2024.