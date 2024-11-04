22 C
Guwahati
Monday, November 4, 2024
type here...

‘Mou Kooh’ released 

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Nov 3: ‘Mou Kooh’, a collection of poems written by Adivit Bora, was released on Sunday at Asom Saikhik Kendra here.

- Advertisement -

The book was formally unveiled by Hitendra Nath Goswami, MLA Jorhat, at a well-attended hall function, where prominent figures such as Ananta Sharma, a children’s writer, Jogananda Bora, an educationist and social worker, Mrinalini Goswami, Safal Khound, and many other dignitaries were present. Adivit Bora is a student of class 4 at Jonaki Sangha Bidyalaya.

Related Posts:

The event was organised by Uttar Pachim Jorhat Kobi Sanmilon. The meeting was presided over by Bipul Hazarika, with a welcome address delivered by Ajanta Kumar Bora and Bhoben Hazarika. Poems were also recited by children during the program.

6 Traditional Sindhi Breakfast Dishes That Are a Must-Try
6 Traditional Sindhi Breakfast Dishes That Are a Must-Try
10 Unmissable Places to Visit in Sikkim This December
10 Unmissable Places to Visit in Sikkim This December
8 Most Unique Things About Northeast India
8 Most Unique Things About Northeast India
8 Affordable Whiskies Between Rs 2,000 and Rs 5,000 to Elevate Your Collection This Diwali
8 Affordable Whiskies Between Rs 2,000 and Rs 5,000 to Elevate Your Collection This Diwali
10 Magical Mountain Retreats in South India
10 Magical Mountain Retreats in South India

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Kavach 4.0 set to revolutionise rail safety and efficiency

The Hills Times -
6 Traditional Sindhi Breakfast Dishes That Are a Must-Try 10 Unmissable Places to Visit in Sikkim This December 8 Most Unique Things About Northeast India 8 Affordable Whiskies Between Rs 2,000 and Rs 5,000 to Elevate Your Collection This Diwali 10 Magical Mountain Retreats in South India