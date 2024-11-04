‘Mou Kooh’ released 

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Nov 3: ‘Mou Kooh’, a collection of poems written by Adivit Bora, was released on Sunday at Asom Saikhik Kendra here.

The book was formally unveiled by Hitendra Nath Goswami, MLA Jorhat, at a well-attended hall function, where prominent figures such as Ananta Sharma, a children’s writer, Jogananda Bora, an educationist and social worker, Mrinalini Goswami, Safal Khound, and many other dignitaries were present. Adivit Bora is a student of class 4 at Jonaki Sangha Bidyalaya.

The event was organised by Uttar Pachim Jorhat Kobi Sanmilon. The meeting was presided over by Bipul Hazarika, with a welcome address delivered by Ajanta Kumar Bora and Bhoben Hazarika. Poems were also recited by children during the program.