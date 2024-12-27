13 C
Guwahati
Friday, December 27, 2024
Education and purity of thought vital for society: Tripura CM Manik Saha

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Dec 26: Chief Minister Manik Saha today emphasized the importance of working for the welfare of people by removing mental impurities and fostering purity through education.

“The benefit of practicing human religion lies in adopting a social way of thinking while refraining from unrighteous deeds and anti-social thoughts. We must work for people by eliminating the impurities of the mind through true education and filling the mind with purity,” he said.

Saha said at a winter clothes distribution program organized at Sri Sri Mahanam Angan Ashram in Banamalipur, Agartala, on Thursday.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister said, “I have visited Mahanam Angan Ashram before. We have been aware of this ashram for a long time. The various social works initiated by the ashram serve as an example for society. Our identity is defined by our work. The benefit of practicing human religion comes only when we adopt a social mindset while staying away from unrighteous and anti-social thoughts. We need to work for the people by purifying our minds through education. Today, winter clothes are being distributed here. The ashram is also involved in various social activities, including blood donation. The thoughts, ideas, and ideals of Mahanambrat Brahmachari should be propagated in society.”

The chief minister highlighted that Mahanambrat Brahmachari was the second Indian after Swami Vivekananda to deliver a remarkable speech at the World Religions Congress.

He was invited to various forums for his extraordinary perspective on Sanatan Dharma.

Agartala Municipal Corporation Mayor and MLA Dipak Majumdar, Ward No. 20 Corporator Ratna Dutta, and other distinguished guests attended the event. On this occasion, the chief minister and other guests distributed winter clothes to more than a hundred needy individuals. Later the same day, chief minister Manik Saha, accompanied by Agartala Municipal Corporation Mayor Deepak Majumdar, inspected the ongoing renovation work at the Sundari Kali Mandir in the capital’s Kansaripatti area. He also provided necessary instructions to the concerned authorities regarding the progress of the work.

