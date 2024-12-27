13 C
Guwahati
Friday, December 27, 2024
Nani-starrer 'Hit: The Third Case' to release in May

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
New Delhi, Dec 26: Crime thriller “Hit: The Third Case”, starring Telugu cinema star Nani, is set to be released in theatres on May 1, 2025.

Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the upcoming film is the sequel to Adivi Sesh’s “HIT: The Second Case” which released in 2022.

Nani shared a new still of the film, reportedly set in Kashmir, on his official X page.

“Merry Christmas to each one of you #HIT3,” the actor captioned the poster in which he can be seen holding the reins of a black horse set against the backdrop of a snow-capped landscape.

“Hit: The Third Case” is produced by Wall Poster Cinema and Unanimous Productions. It also stars Srinidhi Shetty of “KGF” franchise fame.

The first film in the franchise, “Hit: The First Case” was released in 2020 with Vishwak Sen in the lead.

A Hindi remake of the movie of the same name, directed by Kolanu, was released in 2022 starring Rajkummar Rao. (PTI)

