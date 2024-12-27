13 C
THRC orders probe into minor’s gang rape, seeks report by Jan 13

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Dec 26: The Tripura Human Rights Commission (THRC) has directed the Director General of Police (DGP) to investigate the gang rape of a minor girl and submit a detailed report by January 13, 2024. The report must also be shared with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

The directive came after the THRC received a complaint from a Tamil Nadu resident addressed to the NHRC.

The complaint requested the NHRC to take suo motu cognizance of the case, citing the abduction and gang rape of a minor girl in Shantirbazar, South Tripura District, on December 13. According to the THRC report, the victim was abducted near her home by two individuals and taken to a rubber plantation, where three others joined them in assaulting her.

The perpetrators, identified as Shaktiya Reang (18), Nivas Tripura (19), Subhash Reang (19), Lakshmidhan Tripura (18), and Jiban Tripura (21), reportedly dropped the victim at her home late at night.

The victim’s mother lodged a formal complaint at the Manpathor police outpost, which falls under the jurisdiction of Shantirbazar Police Station in South Tripura District.

Acknowledging the severe violation of human rights, the THRC has instructed the DGP to conduct a thorough investigation and submit the findings within three weeks, no later than January 13, 2024.

“A copy of this directive has also been forwarded to the NHRC Secretary for further action”, the report reads.

