Mysterious death of 20-year-old girl found on Dibrugarh bypass

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Sept 10: In a shocking turn of events, the lifeless body of a 20-year-old girl, identified as Mehek

Sharma, was discovered on the Dibrugarh town bypass at approximately 4:15 am on Sunday, under puzzling

circumstances.

Preliminary reports suggest that the body exhibited severe injury marks and was found sprawled on the road near a

car bearing registration number AS-06-AH-1143, positioned in the middle of the bypass.

In a baffling twist, a man identified as Aziz Ahmed, also known as Munna, was found lying on the road near the

deceased girl, with no apparent injuries. The car belonged to Aziz Ahmed.

Mehek Sharma was a resident of the Khalihamari area of Dibrugarh, while Aziz Ahmed hailed from Maijan in

Dibrugarh.

Initial investigations have revealed that Aziz Ahmed, a married man and father of two, had been pressuring Mehek

Sharma to engage in a relationship with him for the past six months.

Reportedly, Ahmed had taken Mehek for a drive in his car at around 3:30 pm on Saturday. Authorities discovered

bloodstains inside the vehicle and scratch marks on Aziz Ahmed’s neck.

Notably, Ahmed’s car, found at the scene, showed no signs of damage, dent, or scratches, effectively ruling out the

possibility of being involved in an accident.

Dibrugarh SP Shwetank Mishra stated that Aziz Ahmed has been taken into custody, and a thorough investigation is

underway.

“We are investigating the incident, and scientific evidence is being analysed,” Mishra affirmed.

Meanwhile, Mehek’s mother, Moushumi Sharma, alleged that her daughter was murdered by Aziz Ahmed.

“My daughter has been murdered by Aziz Ahmed. He has been troubling my daughter for the last six months. I’m a

teacher and used to live alone with my daughter. When I threatened to file a police complaint against him, he

threatened us with dire consequences. Yesterday at 3:30 pm, he forcibly took her out for a drive. At 8:30 pm, she

called, saying that she was having dinner in a dhaba. That was the last phone call from her. Aziz Ahmed killed her in

cold blood,” Moushumi Sharma declared.