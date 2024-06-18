Mysterious Death of Senior Citizen in Digboi Sparks Sensation; Body Found Near Borjan Shiva Temple

HT Digital

June 18, Tuesday: The peaceful town of Digboi in Assam was rocked by a shocking discovery on Tuesday morning when the body of a senior citizen was found near the Borjan Shiva Temple. The deceased was later identified as Matak Marshal Labandu, a resident of Balijan Christian village. The discovery has left the community in shock and raised numerous questions about the circumstances leading to his death.

The body was found submerged in water near the temple by local residents early in the morning. The unexpected sight caused an immediate sensation in the area, drawing a crowd of concerned locals. The authorities were promptly notified, and the body was recovered and identified.

Labandu had been missing since around 2 PM on Monday, according to his village residents. His family had launched a search effort when he did not return home, but their efforts were unsuccessful. The discovery of his body the next day near the temple has left many puzzled, as it is unclear how he ended up in that location.

The mysterious circumstances of Labandu’s death have prompted an investigation by the local police. They are working to piece together the events that led to his tragic end. The authorities have not ruled out foul play, and they are urging anyone with information to come forward.

This incident is not an isolated one in Assam. Just recently, a similar shocking discovery occurred in South Salmara. On Saturday morning, locals found a dead body in the waters of the Brahmaputra River at the ferry ghat in Dutiya Khanda (Pukamari) within the Maharir Char locality. This ghat is frequently used by residents for their daily commutes, making the discovery even more alarming.

The body in South Salmara was found floating in the river, partially encased in a plastic bag with the head exposed. This gruesome find caused a stir among the local populace, leading to a large gathering at the scene. The South Salmara Police Station was informed, and officers quickly arrived to recover the body from the water.

Both incidents have heightened concerns about safety and security among the residents of Assam. The local communities are on edge, fearing the potential of more such incidents. The police have intensified their patrols and are investigating both cases to find any possible connections and to ensure justice for the victims.

The discovery of Labandu’s body has particularly struck a chord with the people of Digboi. Known as a peaceful senior citizen, his untimely death has left a void in his village. Residents are demanding swift action from the authorities to uncover the truth and bring any culprits to justice.

Meanwhile, community leaders are calling for increased vigilance and cooperation among residents to prevent such tragedies. They are urging locals to report any suspicious activities and to stay alert to avoid any further incidents.

In the wake of these unsettling events, the Assam police are also appealing to the public for help. They stress the importance of community involvement in solving these cases and maintaining peace and order. The investigations are ongoing, and the authorities remain hopeful that they will soon have answers for the bereaved families and the concerned community.

These tragic incidents serve as a stark reminder of the unpredictability of life and the importance of community solidarity in times of crisis. As the investigations continue, the people of Assam are united in their hope for justice and the restoration of peace in their regions.