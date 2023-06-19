Youth from Assam’s Badarpur Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances in Karnataka

Bengaluru, June 19: A shocking incident has come to light as reports emerged on Monday, revealing the mysterious death of a youth from Assam’s Badarpur in Karnataka. The deceased has been identified as Rajesh Das, a resident of Ghoramora village in the Badarpur circle of Assam’s Karimganj district. According to initial reports, Rajesh Das was found dead in Bengaluru.

Authorities suspect foul play in the death of Rajesh Das, as preliminary investigations suggest that he may have been murdered. However, further investigation is required to uncover the truth behind this unfortunate incident. The family of the deceased has expressed their grief and urged the authorities to conduct a high-level investigation into Rajesh Das’s mysterious death.

Rajesh Das was employed at a private firm in the Suryanagar area of Bengaluru, according to available information. The details surrounding the case are still awaited as investigators work diligently to gather more evidence and shed light on the circumstances leading to Rajesh Das’s demise.

This incident brings to the forefront another recent case involving the untimely death of a youth from Assam. In a tragic incident that took place on May 15, an Assam youth named Babul Baruah was killed by unidentified miscreants in Bihar’s Kishanganj. Babul Baruah, hailing from Gohpur, had contacted his wife before his death, informing her about the imminent danger he was facing.

According to the police, Babul Baruah’s wife approached a police outpost on Sunday, narrating the series of events leading to her husband’s death. Babul had been traveling to his hometown in Assam from Gujarat via train on May 12.

Upon reaching Kishanganj Railway Station on May 14, he made a distress call to his wife during the early hours of the day, revealing that he was being attacked by a few miscreants and that it might be his final call. The wife played the call recordings for the police, providing crucial evidence.

The local authorities were immediately informed about the incident, and Babul’s photo and address were shared with the Officer-in-Charge of Kishanganj Police Station. Shortly thereafter, the police informed them that a youth had been run over by a moving train, and his body was discovered on a railway track. The authorities asked Babul’s family to identify the body, based on a photograph sent to them.

The deaths of Rajesh Das and Babul Baruah have raised concerns about the safety of individuals from Assam who are living and working in other states. The families of the victims, as well as the local communities, are seeking justice and a thorough investigation into these tragic incidents.

The police in both Karnataka and Bihar have assured the families of the deceased that they are committed to uncovering the truth and apprehending those responsible for these heinous acts. The investigations are ongoing, and authorities are working closely to bring justice to the grieving families.

As the investigations progress, it is hoped that the culprits behind these unfortunate incidents will be identified and brought to justice, providing solace to the families affected by these untimely deaths.