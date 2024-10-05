NAAC Peer Team visits Darrang College for accreditation assessment

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Oct 4: A three-member National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) Peer Team headed by Prof Ram Chandra Gowda Muninarayana, former vice chancellor of Rani Channamma University, Karnataka, as chairman, arrived at Darrang College here on Friday with a two-day programme for the Accreditation of the College. The team also included Dr Sasi Kanta Dash, principal of Bharathidasan Government College for Women, Puducherry, as member coordinator, and Dr Fathima PA, principal of Abr College of Arts, Science & Commerce, Kerala, as member. The quantitative metrics of the accreditation process have already been completed with the assessment of the Institutional Information for Quality Assessment (IIQA) and the Self-Study Report (SSR) submitted online by the College to NAAC. As part of the first-day programme, interacting with the principal of the college, Dr Polashmani Saikia, and the coordinator of the IQAC Cell, Dr Swapnali Kakati, the NAAC Peer Team visited various departments, other establishments, and facilities on the college campus to verify, validate, assess, and score the institution concerning the qualitative metrics as described by the organisation in its Self-Study Report (SSR) and interacted with faculty, staff, and the stakeholders of the college. This was followed by an interaction programme with alumni of the college, in which a large number of former students attended and interacted with the team.

The Peer Team expressed their happiness regarding the high participation of alumni, which they said was unique in comparison to several other institutions. The Peer Team was also greeted with a cultural programme on the first day, where students of the college performed folk dances, Borgeet, Sattriya dances, songs of Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha and Dr Bhupen Hazarika, along with dances, Bihu dance, Biya Naam, and other enthralling cultural programmes.

The interaction programme with the alumni was attended by noted alumni of the college, retired professor Mahendra Nath Keot, retired professor Purneswar Nath, noted lawyer Iske Alam, and Jamini Kumar Baishya, retired professor Dr Gahan Chandra Mahanta, Dr Dharmendra Kumar Sarma, assistant professor of Rangapara College Anubha Agarwala, and many others.