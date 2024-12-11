14 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, December 11, 2024
NABARD launches millet-based food processing training for SHG members

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent 

NAGAON, Dec 10: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), Assam Regional Office, Guwahati, is hosting a Livelihood and Enterprise Development Programme (LEDP) training focused on Millet-based Food Processing on Tuesday at Kaki in the Hojai district.

The training was inaugurated by Rajendar Perna, DDM, NABARD, at the village knowledge centre, 2 No Kaki, with notable attendees including District Agriculture Officer Ranjit Mishra Bhagawati, LDM, Hojai Mousam Neel Bora, BM, PNB, Kaki, Ramraj Meena (Master Trainer), Ityadi Hazarika, and Mukut Deka, Secretary of Gramya Unnayan Santha.

In his inaugural address, Rajendar Perna highlighted that “LEDPs aim to conduct livelihood promotion programs in clusters, which will include intensive skill-building training, refresher courses, and support for backward-forward linkages. He noted that LEDPs cover the complete value chain and provide end-to-end solutions.”

The program for Millet-based food processing will accommodate 60 members from mature Self-Help Groups (SHGs), organised into two batches of 30 participants each.

The training will involve sessions on record and book keeping, enterprise management, and business dynamics, along with practical activities centered on producing processed food items such as cakes, cookies, biscuits, nimki, and ready-to-eat products. The training aims to enhance the technical and entrepreneurial skills of the participants, enabling them to start their own micro units.

Perna encouraged bankers to support interested trainees through group financing, Mudra loans, or PMEGP loans to facilitate the establishment of these units. District Agriculture Officer Ranjit Mishra Bhagawati commended NABARD’s efforts in organising such impactful programs for the development of women.

He pointed out the nutritional benefits of millets and their importance for various health conditions. With the growing demand for millet-based products, he emphasised that if produced hygienically and marketed effectively, this venture could yield significant financial benefits for the trainees. The participants will also receive guidance from the master trainer and Mukut Deka, providing them with valuable insights for their future endeavors.

