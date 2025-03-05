NABARD organises International Women’s Day in Hojai

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, March 4: National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD) DDM Office for Hojai district organised the International Women’s Day 2025 event with the theme “March Forward: Promises to Progress” on Monday.

The event was organised by NABARD in the Village Knowledge Centre Hall at Kaki-Thaisupar, in presence of District Commissioner Bidyut Bikash Bhagawati.

In addition to the local women achievers, women entrepreneurs, educationists & social activists, the programme was also attended by the principal (I/c) Food Craft Institute (FCI) P S Bordoloi, LDM-Hojai, M N Bora, DICC Superintendent, BM of PNB, Kaki Ramraj Meena, BPM-ASRLM, Mukut Deka of Gramya Unnayan Santha, Sujay Kr Dutta of Hojai Unnayan Mancha etc.

Welcoming the dignitaries as well as the participants, the DDM-NABARD, Rajendar Perna spoke about the vision and mission of NABARD for promoting rural prosperity and opined that without the empowerment and development of women, the rural prosperity will be a distant dream.

He informed the participants that all the projects or initiatives of NABARD in the district have majority of women beneficiaries/ representatives. He also highlighted about various brands like NABA Sakhi Sanitary Pads, NABAHUM and NABARAJ Agarbatthis developed by NABARD trained women artisans.

Guiding the participants during the inaugural speech, DC, Hojai spoke about the initiatives of the Govt of India, Govt of Assam and organisations like NABARD for the betterment of lives of women in rural areas through implementation of various support schemes, incentives for establishing individual enterprises, marketing etc. He also spoke about schemes like Lakhpati Baideo, Sukanya Samriddhi, Drone Didi etc. and cited the role of women in the success of brands like Lijjat Papad, AMUL etc. He appreciated the initiatives of NABARD like the Watershed project, Millet project, formation and promotion of FPOs, various skill building programmes in the district.

Principal (I/c) of FCI, the LDM, Hojai, Bankers, ASRLM representatives have also guided the participants and praised the effort of NABARD in organising such events for inspiring the rural women artisans.

During the event, DC, Hojai felicitated and distributed mementoes to local women achievers selected from varied sectors like education, banker, social service, farmer, micro entrepreneurs etc. The felicitated women achievers also spoke about their efforts, challenges and their present day of satisfaction. They also encouraged other participants to work sincerely in achieving their desired dreams and targets and expressed their sincere gratitude to NABARD for organising IWD-2025 event.