17.6 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, March 5, 2025
type here...

NABARD organises International Women’s Day in Hojai

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, March 4: National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD) DDM Office for Hojai district organised the International Women’s Day 2025 event with the theme “March Forward: Promises to Progress” on Monday.

- Advertisement -

The event was organised by NABARD in the Village Knowledge Centre Hall at Kaki-Thaisupar, in presence of District Commissioner Bidyut Bikash Bhagawati.

Related Posts:

 In addition to the local women achievers, women entrepreneurs, educationists & social activists, the programme was also attended by the principal (I/c) Food Craft Institute (FCI) P S Bordoloi, LDM-Hojai, M N Bora, DICC Superintendent, BM of PNB, Kaki Ramraj Meena, BPM-ASRLM, Mukut Deka of Gramya Unnayan Santha, Sujay Kr Dutta of Hojai Unnayan Mancha etc.

Welcoming the dignitaries as well as the participants, the DDM-NABARD, Rajendar Perna spoke about the vision and mission of NABARD for promoting rural prosperity and opined that without the empowerment and development of women, the rural prosperity will be a distant dream.

He informed the participants that all the projects or initiatives of NABARD in the district have majority of women beneficiaries/ representatives. He also highlighted about various brands like NABA Sakhi Sanitary Pads, NABAHUM and NABARAJ Agarbatthis developed by NABARD trained women artisans.

- Advertisement -

Guiding the participants during the inaugural speech, DC, Hojai spoke about the initiatives of the Govt of India, Govt of Assam and organisations like NABARD for the betterment of lives of women in rural areas through implementation of various support schemes, incentives for establishing individual enterprises, marketing etc. He also spoke about schemes like Lakhpati Baideo, Sukanya Samriddhi, Drone Didi etc. and cited the role of women in the success of brands like Lijjat Papad, AMUL etc. He appreciated the initiatives of NABARD like the Watershed project, Millet project, formation and promotion of FPOs, various skill building programmes in the district.

Principal (I/c) of FCI, the LDM, Hojai, Bankers, ASRLM representatives have also guided the participants and praised the effort of NABARD in organising such events for inspiring the rural women artisans.

During the event, DC, Hojai felicitated and distributed mementoes to local women achievers selected from varied sectors like education, banker, social service, farmer, micro entrepreneurs etc. The felicitated women achievers also spoke about their efforts, challenges and their present day of satisfaction. They also encouraged other participants to work sincerely in achieving their desired dreams and targets and expressed their sincere gratitude to NABARD for organising IWD-2025 event.

The Rare and Elusive Wildlife of Manas National Park
The Rare and Elusive Wildlife of Manas National Park
10 Must Visit Places In Northeast India This March
10 Must Visit Places In Northeast India This March
10 Endangered Animals Making a Comeback
10 Endangered Animals Making a Comeback
8 South Indian Destinations That Feel Like a Foreign Paradise
8 South Indian Destinations That Feel Like a Foreign Paradise
12 Fruits Women Over 40 Must Add To Their Diet
12 Fruits Women Over 40 Must Add To Their Diet

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

It’s not size, but mental strength that matters: Sunil Gavaskar backs...

The Hills Times -
The Rare and Elusive Wildlife of Manas National Park 10 Must Visit Places In Northeast India This March 10 Endangered Animals Making a Comeback 8 South Indian Destinations That Feel Like a Foreign Paradise 12 Fruits Women Over 40 Must Add To Their Diet