Inauguration of new building at Kasturba Gandhi Girls School in West Lumding, Hojai district

HOJAI, Dec 10: A new chapter unfolded for Kasturba Gandhi Girls School in West Lumding, Hojai district, with the inauguration of its newly constructed building on Tuesday.

Local MLA Shibu Mishra and district commissioner Bidyut Bikash Bhagwati were the chief guests at the ceremony, marking a significant step towards enhancing education for girls in the region.

The event drew an enthusiastic crowd, including Hojai District, district programme officer DPO Shruti Mala Gayan, Ashok Kumar Gogoi, various educationists, dignitaries, and eager students. The school, which can currently accommodate around 100 students hailing from different areas of Hojai district, is strategically located on evicted government land near the bustling National Highway.

In his address, district commissioner Bhagwati emphasised “the importance of fostering awareness about women’s education in society. He expressed hope that the establishment of the new school building would encourage more families to prioritize educating their daughters.”