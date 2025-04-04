37.2 C
Guwahati
Friday, April 4, 2025
type here...

Assam’s Highest Civilian Awards 2024 Conferred at Grand Ceremony

The highest accolade of the evening, the Assam Baibhav, was awarded to Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita (Retd) in recognition of his distinguished service and exemplary achievements.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, APR 4: In a glittering ceremony held at the Srimanta Sankardev International Auditorium, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya conferred the state’s highest civilian honors for 2024. The prestigious event, graced by the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, celebrated outstanding individuals from diverse fields for their dedication, service, and exceptional contributions to society.

- Advertisement -

The highest accolade of the evening, the Assam Baibhav, was awarded to Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita (Retd) in recognition of his distinguished service and exemplary achievements. His contributions were hailed as milestones in Assam’s journey toward excellence and national pride.

Related Posts:

A host of other awards were presented during the ceremony, including the Assam Saurabh, which honors excellence in various disciplines. Subramanian Ramadorai was recognized for his academic accomplishments, while Dr. Bappi Paul and Dr. Purabi Saikia were honored for their work in environmental science. The arts and sports were also celebrated, with singer Dwipen Baruah, dramatist Hemanta Dutta, and cricketer Uma Chetry receiving accolades for their remarkable success in their respective fields.

The Assam Gaurav awards highlighted achievements in areas ranging from wildlife conservation to sports, entrepreneurship, and traditional crafts. Among the awardees were wildlife conservationist Phuleswari Dutta, motorbiker Meenakshi Das, footballer Parthib Sundar Gogoi, terracotta artisan Dhirendra Nath Paul, and brass metal craftsman Haridas Das. These individuals were commended for their passion, perseverance, and impact on their communities.

Several other inspiring figures were also recognized. Student mentor Binong Teron, fish farmer Nazrul Haque, agriculturist Biswajit Borah, dairy entrepreneur Bharat Ch. Kalita, folk musician Barlangfa Narzary, singer and artist Ram Sashoni, and startup/MSME innovators Upamanyu Borkakoty and David Pratim Gogoi were all celebrated for their outstanding efforts and achievements.

- Advertisement -

In addition to individual honors, the ceremony included special appreciation awards. These were given to eco-tourism advocate Choran Ahem (represented by Mangal Singh Teron), Barekuri Village (represented by Dipllob Chutia) for its role in wildlife preservation, and the NGO Hati Bondhu (represented by Pradip Kumar Bhuyan) for its significant contributions to wildlife conservation.

View all stories
10 Magnificent Palaces Around the World to Visit at Least Once
10 Magnificent Palaces Around the World to Visit at Least Once
Best Honeymoon Destinations in India for a Romantic Getaway
Best Honeymoon Destinations in India for a Romantic Getaway
10 Best Places to See Asian Elephants in India
10 Best Places to See Asian Elephants in India
9 Beautiful Flowers to Grow in Your Balcony Garden This April
9 Beautiful Flowers to Grow in Your Balcony Garden This April
10 Oldest Hill Stations in India Established by the British
10 Oldest Hill Stations in India Established by the British

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Meghalaya CM Reaffirms Commitment to Resolving Border Dispute with Assam

The Hills Times -
10 Magnificent Palaces Around the World to Visit at Least Once Best Honeymoon Destinations in India for a Romantic Getaway 10 Best Places to See Asian Elephants in India 9 Beautiful Flowers to Grow in Your Balcony Garden This April 10 Oldest Hill Stations in India Established by the British