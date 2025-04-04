Assam’s Highest Civilian Awards 2024 Conferred at Grand Ceremony

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, APR 4: In a glittering ceremony held at the Srimanta Sankardev International Auditorium, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya conferred the state’s highest civilian honors for 2024. The prestigious event, graced by the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, celebrated outstanding individuals from diverse fields for their dedication, service, and exceptional contributions to society.

The highest accolade of the evening, the Assam Baibhav, was awarded to Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita (Retd) in recognition of his distinguished service and exemplary achievements. His contributions were hailed as milestones in Assam’s journey toward excellence and national pride.

A host of other awards were presented during the ceremony, including the Assam Saurabh, which honors excellence in various disciplines. Subramanian Ramadorai was recognized for his academic accomplishments, while Dr. Bappi Paul and Dr. Purabi Saikia were honored for their work in environmental science. The arts and sports were also celebrated, with singer Dwipen Baruah, dramatist Hemanta Dutta, and cricketer Uma Chetry receiving accolades for their remarkable success in their respective fields.

The Assam Gaurav awards highlighted achievements in areas ranging from wildlife conservation to sports, entrepreneurship, and traditional crafts. Among the awardees were wildlife conservationist Phuleswari Dutta, motorbiker Meenakshi Das, footballer Parthib Sundar Gogoi, terracotta artisan Dhirendra Nath Paul, and brass metal craftsman Haridas Das. These individuals were commended for their passion, perseverance, and impact on their communities.

Several other inspiring figures were also recognized. Student mentor Binong Teron, fish farmer Nazrul Haque, agriculturist Biswajit Borah, dairy entrepreneur Bharat Ch. Kalita, folk musician Barlangfa Narzary, singer and artist Ram Sashoni, and startup/MSME innovators Upamanyu Borkakoty and David Pratim Gogoi were all celebrated for their outstanding efforts and achievements.

In addition to individual honors, the ceremony included special appreciation awards. These were given to eco-tourism advocate Choran Ahem (represented by Mangal Singh Teron), Barekuri Village (represented by Dipllob Chutia) for its role in wildlife preservation, and the NGO Hati Bondhu (represented by Pradip Kumar Bhuyan) for its significant contributions to wildlife conservation.