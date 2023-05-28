29 C
Guwahati
Sunday, May 28, 2023
Nagaon beneficiaries get health cards under PM Jan Arogya Yojana

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

NAGAON, May 27: As per directive of the state government, the district administration of Nagaon on Sunday ceremonially inaugurated the distribution of health cards under PM Jan Arogya Yojana – Ayushmaan Bharat and CM Jan Arogya Yojana – Ayushmaan Asom among the beneficiaries of National Food Security Act at a function held at the auditorium of Nagaon district library here on Sunday.

Local MLA Rupak Sarma attended the function as the chief guest and ceremonially inaugurated the health scheme sponsored by the union as well as state government. During the inaugural session, Sarma also distributed the health cards among 10 beneficiaries of the district under both the schemes here on Sunday.

It is said that under both the schemes a beneficiary from economically poor family background, will be covered up to Rs 5 lakh for his or her medical expenditure. Besides, both the schemes have covered 13,32,532 beneficiaries in the district till date, expecting that it will bring more beneficiaries under the umbrella of these two schemes in the days to come in the district too.

The programme was initiated with a brief welcome note by Satyajit Chetia, district development commissioner, Nagaon.

DC Narendra Kr Shah, Chairman of Nagaon Municipality Board Ambika Mazumdar, Joint Director of Nagaon district Health Services – Dr Arup Jyoti Mahanta, CEO, Nagaon Zila Parishad – Ananta Gogoi and other officials from district administration were also present in the programme, an official release added here.

