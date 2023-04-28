27 C
Nagaon DDMA conducts mock drills to deal with situation during flood

HT Correspondent
NAGAON, April 27: District Disaster Management Authority in association with State Disaster Management Authority, Assam and National Disaster Management Authority organised a state level mock drills to combat with the possible situation during upcoming season of flood in the district on Thursday here.

As part of the programme, the district disaster management authority, Nagaon set up a control room at the office of district disaster management authority while a staging area was set up at Nagaon police reserve playground. Besides, a relief camp and medical camp were also set up at Nagaon PolyTechnic and Nagaon BP Civil Hospital respectively for the exercises.

Officials as well as other employees and other personnel from the allied departments including district police, fire brigade, SDRF, military and paramilitary forces, social welfare, public health engineering department, health, public works department, information and public relations department, etc., participated during the exercises.

Deputy commissioner, Nagaon Narendra Kr Shah visited all the camps especially set up for the exercises and inspected all the exercises conducted by the personnel from the concerned departments, an official release added.

