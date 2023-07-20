Nagaon KVK celebrates 95th ICAR Foundation and Technology Day

HT Correspondent

- Advertisement -

NAGAON, July 19: In commemoration of the 95th ICAR (Indian Council of Agricultural Research) Foundation and Technology Day, Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Nagaon organised a three-day event starting from July 26. The program aimed to honour ICAR’s remarkable journey and its significant contributions over the past 94 years.

As part of the event, a live telecast was arranged at the KVK Nagaon Campus, which was attended by over 62 farmers, Self-Help Groups (SHGs), Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), and Farmer Producer Companies (FPCs). On this special occasion, approximately 40 technologies were unveiled to highlight the day’s national significance.

The day also celebrated India’s remarkable achievement in transitioning from food scarcity to becoming a surplus producer, capable of feeding 800 million people. This success can be attributed to the tireless efforts of scientists and farmers who have played a crucial role in making India self-sufficient and a net exporter of food items.

To benefit farmers in the Nagaon district, KVK conducted a demonstration on the first day, showcasing the mechanical transplantation of paddy using a mechanical transplanter. This was followed by a display of various technologies and machinery on Monday, which was attended by 65 farmers, SHGs, and FPOs. The session was graced by special guests Dr Manoranjan Neog, associate director of Extension Education, and Dr Mohan K Sarmah, senior extension specialist from the Directorate of Extension Education, Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat.

- Advertisement -

The esteemed dignitaries interacted with farmers and expressed their satisfaction at witnessing the growth and achievements of farmers and entrepreneurs in the Nagaon district. Dr Niranjan Deka highlighted the various initiatives undertaken by KVK Nagaon for the upliftment of farmers.

Furthermore, a farmer-scientist interaction session was conducted on Tuesday to address various issues related to crops and the agricultural sector. More than 42 farmers and FPO members actively participated in the program, as stated in an official press release.