Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan launched across state

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI/DIPHU, May 29: The nationwide Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan, a pre-Kharif agricultural awareness and outreach campaign initiated by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Government of India, was launched with enthusiasm across multiple districts of Assam on May 29.

- Advertisement -

The campaign is scheduled to run until June 12, 2025, aiming to empower farmers through scientific knowledge, government schemes, and direct engagement with experts.

In Dima Hasao, the flag-off ceremony took place at the Cultural Hall, Haflong, with Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Dima Hasao, leading the campaign in collaboration with district line departments.

Chief Executive Member Debolal Gorlosa emphasized the importance of coordination among the Departments of Fishery, Forest, and Irrigation for better farmer support.

He urged diversification into organic vegetable cultivation such as potatoes, brinjals, and chillies to ensure food quality and self-sufficiency.

- Advertisement -

Assam Minister for Sports and Youth Welfare Nandita Gorlosa also addressed farmers, highlighting the importance of modern agricultural practices to enhance productivity and income.

Agriculture Extension Officer Rasmitha Saikia detailed the campaign’s approach, where expert teams will visit six villages to directly interact with farmers and provide solutions.

Officials also informed farmers about key government schemes like PM-KISAN, PMMSY, and PMKSY.

Meanwhile in Diphu, Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Karbi Anglong, launched the campaign at the Farmers Growth Centre.

- Advertisement -

Member of Parliament Amarsing Tisso inaugurated the event by flagging off an awareness vehicle and stressed the significance of organic farming and oilseed cultivation.

Organised in partnership with Assam Agricultural University, ICAR institutes, and the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, the campaign involves several line departments and banking institutions.

The initiative focuses on raising awareness about government schemes and collecting farmers’ feedback to guide future policies.

The campaign covers five development blocks and will engage around 200 farmers daily through expert teams, particularly targeting tribal and geographically challenging areas.

Our Dhubri correspondent adds: Dhubri district officially launched the campaign under the leadership of KVK Dhubri in coordination with various agriculture and allied offices.

The launch event included dignitaries such as Additional District Commissioner (Agriculture) Shantana Bora and senior scientists from local agricultural institutions.

The campaign aims to empower farmers in rural and border areas with sustainable technologies, balanced fertilizer use via Soil Health Cards, and awareness of government schemes.

Bora highlighted the region’s potential for millet cultivation and praised local women’s entrepreneurship in mushroom farming and value-added products.

A demonstration of drone spraying technology showcased modern farming tools’ efficiency. The mobile “Krishi Rath” will conduct outreach sessions across ten development blocks.

Our Kokrajhar correspondent adds: The campaign was inaugurated at the East Maligaon VCDC Office, Kokrajhar district, with participation from MLA Lawrence Islary and MLA Jiron Basumatary.

Implemented by KVK Kokrajhar in collaboration with Assam Agricultural University and district departments, the programme aims to foster direct communication between farmers, scientists, and officials across all development blocks.

The initiative seeks to raise awareness of agricultural challenges and government schemes.

District Agriculture Officer Diganta Thapa and ASRLM Scheme Officer Bichitra Birjay Narzary attended, alongside a large gathering of farmers.

Our Morigaon correspondent adds: Morigaon district commenced the 13-day campaign with an inauguration by Chief Executive Officer Ananta Gogoi of the Morigaon Zila Parishad, attended by District Agriculture Officer Ashok Sharma and other officials.

The programme focuses on farmer awareness about government schemes, registration drives, and crop insurance. Demonstrations of drone technology and nano urea were conducted to promote modern agricultural methods.

The campaign’s mobile “Krishi Rath” was showcased to disseminate information.

Over 200 farmers participated, with support from agricultural officers and insurance representatives. The campaign will continue in Morigaon for 13 days.