NAHEP sponsored lecture series organised at AAU

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Dec 19: More than 55 students of Assam Agricultural University participated in the NAHEP sponsored lecture series on, ‘Skill Application in the Emerging Areas of Extension Approaches’ and were oriented with various innovative extension approaches that have direct relevance to agriculture.

The Department of Extension Education, Assam Agricultural University successfully conducted the NAHEP sponsored lecture series on, ‘Skill Application in the Emerging Areas of Extension Approaches’ as a part of the Platinum Jubilee Year celebration of College of Agriculture, AAU, Jorhat.

The programme was inaugurated by the dean, Faculty of Agriculture, Dr Jayanta Deka. Other dignitaries, director of Postgraduate Studies, Dr AK Das, director of Students Welfare, Dr RP Bhuyan, nodal officer, ICAR-National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP), Dr KK Sharma, all the heads of College of Agriculture also graced the occasion. Dr GAK Kumar, principal scientist and head, Social Science Division, National Rice Research Institute, Cuttack had been invited as the adjunct faculty for the programme.

Dr Prasanta Mishra, professor and head, department of Extension Education gave a warm welcome address to the audience.

The dean, faculty of Agriculture, Dr Jayanta Deka emphasised the significance of acquiring skills by the students in this aspect. All other dignitaries also highlighted the importance of having such a programme for the students.

The programme was conceptualised and designed by the course directors – Dr Pallabi Bora and Pallabi Das and coordinated by Jayanta Kumar Dutta.

At the end of the programme, all the students were awarded with a certificate of participation. The students were enlightened and highly benefitted from the programme, as inferred by the feedback report.