Narendra Modi becoming PM for third time with Lord Ram’s blessings: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

AYODHYA, June 8: There are 543 Lok Sabha seats, in some the BJP won and in some it lost but Narendra Modi is set to become the prime minister for a third time with Lord Ram’s blessings, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.

Sarma during his visit here in Uttar Pradesh, along with 11 newly elected MPs from his state, offered prayers at the Ram temple. He was received by state minister Satish Sharma and Ayodhya Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi at the airport.

When asked by reporters about the BJP’s defeat in the Faizabad Lok Sabha seat, which has Ayodhya as one of its assembly segment, Sarma said, “There are 543 seats in the country, at some places we will lost, at some we won, there is no issue in that. Modi ji has already become the prime minister.”

“Modi ji is going to become the prime minister of the country for the third time, he has got the blessings of Lord Ram. Before this, only Jawaharlal Nehru had become prime minister thrice in independent India…,” he said.

The chief minister said, “Narendra Modi is going to become the prime minister for the fourth time also. I will pray to Ram Lalla to make Modi ji the prime minister for the a fourth time.”

On a question about the development of Ayodhya, Sarma said it is clear how good the city is just by seeing the airport. (PTI)

