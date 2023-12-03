National Conference of Chartered Accountants concludes in Guwahati

GUWAHATI, Dec 2: The National Conference of Chartered Accountants that began at the Pragjyoti ITA

Centre for Performing Arts in Guwahati, concluded on Saturday.

Aniket Sunil Talati, president of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) unveiled the theme

of the national conferece, “Shaaswat – The Profession is Eternal.”

On the inaugural day of the conference, participants engaged in insightful discussions on current and

sensitive topics related to direct taxes and the future trajectory of the profession. The initial technical

session, led by renowned direct tax expert Girish Ahuja from New Delhi, delved into the intricacies of

land development, including joint development agreements and the prospective landscape of direct tax

practice in India.

Sunil Talati, former president of ICAI, chaired this session. The subsequent technical session featured a

panel discussion on the future of the CA profession, moderated by Debashis Mitra, former president of

ICAI, with esteemed chartered accountants Amarjit Chopra and Vijay Kumar Jhalani both participating as

panelists. The day concluded with a motivational session on stress management by Mukunda Madhava

Das from ISCON-Mumbai.

The second day featured sessions on goods and service tax, led by indirect tax expert Bimal Jain,

addressing pressing issues related to input tax credit in GST. Additionally, Justice (Retd.) Akil Qureshi

(Ahmedabad) delivered insights into the intricacies of the reverse charge mechanism under GST. The

final technical session comprised a panel discussion on the stock market and the Indian economy,

facilitated by capital market expert Vijay Kishanlal Kedia and moderated by Ravi Kumar Patwa, former

chairman of EIRC of ICAI. The day concluded with a motivational session delivered by Kiran Bedi the first

woman IPS Officer and former Lt. Governor of Puducherry.