NC Hills Autonomous Council Polls To Be Held On January 8

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 12: Assam state election commissioner (SEC) on Tuesday announced that the polling for the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) is scheduled for January 8 next year.

While addressing a press conference, the election commissioner, Alok Kumar said that due to the unavailability of electronic voting machines (EVMs), the election will employ traditional ballot papers.

He further informed that the deadline for filing nominations in all 28 constituencies is December 21, with application scrutiny slated for the following day.

The total voter count in Dima Hasao district’s constituencies is 1,41,124, with 70,485 men and 70,639 women, he said.

“Withdrawal of candidature can be done until December 22, and the final list of candidates will be published on the same day. Polling hours are set from 8 am to 4 pm on January 8, while the counting of votes will take place on January 12. In the event of re-polling requirements, it is scheduled for January 10,” Kumar added.

Kumar also highlighted the logistics challenges, stating that 10-15 per cent of polling stations are situated in extremely remote and difficult terrain with non-motorable roads.

“To address this, the ASEC will grant two additional days for polling officials to reach these booths,” the election commissioner said.

He also said that the total number of voters has seen a 15.4 per cent increase compared to the 2019 council election, and the voting will adhere to the latest photo electoral rolls published on November 14.

He said that with the announcement of poll dates, the model code of conduct has come into effect.

“The state police will manage law and order, as central forces typically do not participate in local elections,” Kumar clarified.