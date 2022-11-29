18 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, November 29, 2022
type here...

NCC award ceremony held at Tezpur

Assam
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent
BISWANATH CHARIALI, Nov 28: The rank distribution ceremony of the 73rd NCC Battalion was held at Tezpur Govt Girls’ Higher Secondary and MP School with a day-long programme on Monday.
The NCC cadets who excelled in various fields in 2022 were awarded with their ranks by the commanding officer of 73 Assam NCC Battalion Lieutenant Colonel JB Chetry.
The rank distribution ceremony was attended by officials from the NCC Battalion along with the principal of the school, Bharati Das and all the teachers and students.
Subject teacher, Banalaxmi Gogoi conducted the proceedings of the occasion while Barnali Saikia, associate NCC officer offered vote of thanks.

- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Riyan Parag’s blistering 174 powers Assam past Jammu & Kashmir

The Hills Times - 0