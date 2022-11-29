NCC award ceremony held at Tezpur

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Nov 28: The rank distribution ceremony of the 73rd NCC Battalion was held at Tezpur Govt Girls’ Higher Secondary and MP School with a day-long programme on Monday.

The NCC cadets who excelled in various fields in 2022 were awarded with their ranks by the commanding officer of 73 Assam NCC Battalion Lieutenant Colonel JB Chetry.

The rank distribution ceremony was attended by officials from the NCC Battalion along with the principal of the school, Bharati Das and all the teachers and students.

Subject teacher, Banalaxmi Gogoi conducted the proceedings of the occasion while Barnali Saikia, associate NCC officer offered vote of thanks.