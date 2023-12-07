NCC cadets honoured with ranks for outstanding performances

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Dec 6: In a prestigious ceremony at Tezpur Government Girls’ Higher Secondary & Multipurpose School, NCC cadets from the 73rd Assam Girls’ Battalion were awarded different ranks to recognize their outstanding performances in various fields over the past year.

Colonel Bhaskar Hazarika, the Commanding Officer of the battalion, graced the event as the chief guest and was warmly welcomed by the school’s principal, Rupam Borah, and vice-principal, Gobinda Goyari.

During the ceremony, Colonel Hazarika emphasized the diverse career opportunities associated with NCC and spoke about the importance of discipline in achieving determined goals. The ranks were formally presented to the cadets by senior teachers of the school, including Bhaben Das, Purnima Das, Rima Devi, and Inkan Borah.

Barnali Saikia, an NCC official, shared insights into how a disciplined lifestyle and compliance could contribute to achieving success in life. She expressed gratitude to the school’s authorities for the successful execution of the program.

The event, conducted by school teachers Subhrajyoti Sarmah and Mayashri Baruah Neog, celebrated the dedication and achievements of the NCC cadets, fostering a sense of pride and motivation among the students.