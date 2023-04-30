NCHAC Observes 72nd Foundation Day With Fervor

HT Correspondent

HAFLONG, April 29: The North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council celebrated its 72nd foundation day at District Library Auditorium, Haflong on Saturday with CEM Debolal Gorlosa as the chief guest. Announcing the launch of Kharnai scheme in the lines of Prime Minister’s Amrit Sarovar, CEM says this scheme will not only ease the water crisis problem but will also give livelihood to many. He also announced salary hike of gaonburas (village headmen) by 100% from earlier Rs. 1500 to now Rs. 3000.

Delivering his speech in presence of thousands of audience, CEM Debolal said that Dima Hasao having the oldest Autonomous Council in the nation should thrive to be the best autonomous district in the country with its uniqueness and endeavor. He also said that being given the responsibility by people’s mandate and trust as the chief executive member, he is all for the public of this district and ever ready to work for the betterment of the people of Dima Hasao. He conveyed that highly encouraged by the chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during their last meeting, Debolal said that he is highly motivated and is energized to work manifolds than what he has done or achieved so far.

Talking about the initiatives and works undertaken by his team at the council, he is grateful to the people of this land for cooperating with them during the disaster last year. Launching the council initiated scheme Kharnais, he briefed that water bodies or ponds will be created in the lines of the Prime Minister’s Amrit Sarovar Kharnai has been specially conceptualised by the council authority to conserve water for the future. Dima Hasao though being one of the most water scares district in whole of India, had technical difficulties in creation of Amrit Sarovar which is to be done on government lands as per guidelines. Therefore in close coordination with the central authority and TT Daulagupu prinicpal secretary of the council, altered the criteria of land for the Sarovar thus initiating Kharnai scheme to be created on community lands and donated lands in this district, being a Sixth Scheduled Area having its own land pattern.

As the part of the programme waist coats were also distributed to the gaonburas and the mauzadars. Recognition was also given to the Harangjao Block for performing the best Gunotsav 2023 which was handed over to CRCC. Three CRCCs were also awarded for their continuous good performance during last Gunotsav.

Cultural programme was presented by various tribes and a Dimasa musical instrument Ben played by a senior citizen Lenasing Hasnu from Mohen Dijua Karbi Anglong. CEM also felicitated the musician who came all the way from different district to attend and perform in this rare musical instrument which is on verge of extinction.

Others who attended the programme were NCHAC chairperson Ranu Langthasa, all executive members and all members of the autonomous council.